Miryalguda: Delight for paddy farmers as yield reaps benefits more than MSP
Many paddy farmers from Nagarjuna Sagar Ayacut getting more than government recommended MSP for their harvest
Farmers in the Ayacut area are happy because they are getting a good amount of money by cultivating thin paddy varieties. The Nagarjuna Sagar left canal provides irrigation facilities to Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts in Telangana and the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Farmers have cultivated paddy crops over 10,000 acres under the left canal Ayacut. Due to pests, the yield of paddy crops has decreased, creating panic among farmers. However, they have received relief in the form of more MSP for their farm produce. Telangana rice millers' association vice-president Karnati Ramesh and Miryalguda rice millers association president Gouru Srinivas have informed that millers are paying Rs 2300 per quintal against the central government's recommended MSP of Rs 2,060 with 17 per cent moisture.