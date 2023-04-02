Miryalguda: Delight for paddy farmers as yield reaps benefits more than MSP

In the Ayacut area of Nagarjuna Sagar district, farmers have started harvesting paddy crops using harvesters. They have cultivated thin rice varieties like HMT, Chintu, and JJ, which the government has recognised as Grade-1. After harvesting, farmers are selling their Yasangi crop to rice millers and are getting a good Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops this year. The government had announced Rs 2,060 per quintal for Grade-1 and Rs 2,040 per quintal for the general variety of paddy, but millers are paying more than the government's MSP. Millers are paying Rs 2,300 to 2,320 per quintal to farmers for their thin paddy varieties.





Farmers in the Ayacut area are happy because they are getting a good amount of money by cultivating thin paddy varieties. The Nagarjuna Sagar left canal provides irrigation facilities to Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts in Telangana and the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Farmers have cultivated paddy crops over 10,000 acres under the left canal Ayacut. Due to pests, the yield of paddy crops has decreased, creating panic among farmers. However, they have received relief in the form of more MSP for their farm produce. Telangana rice millers' association vice-president Karnati Ramesh and Miryalguda rice millers association president Gouru Srinivas have informed that millers are paying Rs 2300 per quintal against the central government's recommended MSP of Rs 2,060 with 17 per cent moisture.