Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
Just In
Demand Draft, a ‘Double Deposit’ for agents of RTA
RTA office agents charge Rs 300-700 extra for demand drafts
Hyderabad: Taking advantage of people being in a hurry or unable to go to a bank to get Demand Draft (DD), the agents near the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices are charging hefty amounts from applicants. Visitors to any RTA office in Hyderabad are spending extra money between Rs 300 - Rs 700 upwards to agents for obtaining DD of particular value.
As per the Motor Vehicle Act Rules 1988, the RTA offices collect payments in the form of demand draft (DD) for vehicles which are seized, second vehicle tax, entry tax for other state vehicles and for violations of MVA like without fitness certificate, driving licence, pollution under control certificate, insurance, permits among others. Several applicants visiting the RTA offices for these services alleged that they are shelling out double the DD of the service value.
According to Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, for such services, the motor vehicle inspector (MVI) gives a check report based on the violations and decides on the penalty to be imposed on such vehicles. The vehicle owner needs to take release orders from the MVI and should get a demand draft in favour of ‘Secretary RTA (RTA area office)’ towards payment of the compounding penalty.
Union General secretary M Dayanand said that the helpless motorists end up paying more money as they would otherwise have to miss out on their time slot, if delayed. Using the time slot as a rule, agents and officials are fleecing customers.
Motorists alleged that the brokers often collected Rs 300 for a DD worth Rs 50 and Rs 100. Ashok, an applicant at Bandlaguda said he had spent Rs 500 extra than the actual fee just because the officials insisted on him getting DD from the person at the RTA office.
He said that he had visited the Bandlaguda RTA office for registration and while paying for fitness and pollution certificate for an eight-seater vehicle. “I wanted a DD for Rs 6,000 towards the penalty imposed for not going in for fitness and pollution for a vehicle. I just had an hour left and did not want to return to the RTA the next day, so I gave Rs 500 to the agent while the bank charges just Rs 50,” he added. Dayanand said “The corruption was rampant particularly in the RTA offices where there were heavy transactions every day, especially at Khairtabad, Uppal, Bandlaguda, Medchal and Ibrahimpatnam. He pointed out that there were at least two to three persons with DDs near the RTA offices, each of them earning Rs 10,000 and more every day.”
“While there is no provision for agents to sell demand drafts to consumers, the practice is flourishing in the RTA offices,” he added. Adding he said, the department can start online payments or the payments at MeeSeva centres for such services,” he stated.