Demand for Huzurabad district gaining momentum

Karimnagar: The demand for the creation of Huzurabad district is gaining momentum with the PV Zilla Sadhana Committee leaders planning to intensify their agitation in support of the demand.

It may be noted that different people's organisations of Huzurabad Assembly constituency are demanding formation of Huzurabad district since the State government announced creation of four districts; Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sircilla bifurcating erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Former minister Etala Rajender, who represented Huzurabad seat since 2004 elections also supported the demand for the creation of Huzurabad district naming after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Ra

In 2016 a Joint Action Committee that comprised TRS leaders made a representation to senior TRS leader K Kesava Rao and in July 2020 the people's organisations wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urging him to create Huzurabad district.

In the wake of recent political developments wherein Eatala Rajender quit his MLA seat after he was ousted from his Cabinet post, there have been rumours that the CM may announce creation of Huzurabad district to make TRS's position strong in the constituency. But PV Zilla Sadhana Committee are peeved at the Chief Minister's failure to announce creation of Huzurabad district even as he announced creation of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts during his Monday's visit to Hanamkonda.

"We will launch a series of agitations starting in the first week of july. It is planned to file 200 nominations in the Huzurabad bye-election and urge voters to cast votes on NOTA in the elections", the committee president Ontela Linga Reddy told The Hans India on Tuesday.

The government had created many new districts without the demands of the locals. But it is an insult to PV as Huzurabad is not made a district, which gave a Prime Minister to the country, a Chief Minister to erstwhile AP and a genius to the world, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah said.

They felt that it would be an insult to the people of Huzurabad having all kinds of infrastructure required for a district while many newly formed districts lacked any history, geographical importance or facilities. The government need not look for a place for setting up government offices as about 75 acres of government land is readily available at Huzurabad KC camp. By combining around 400 villages in six mandals Huzurabad district can be created and it will be of great benefit to the people, farmers, students and employees of the mandals, they explained.

Linga Reddy and Rajaiah noted that Huzurabad is accessible to Warangal-Karimnagar, has many rice, oil and ginning mills, FCI warehouses, a railway facility, Mulkanur Co-operative Society well-known in Asia, and Mulkanoor Mahila Dairy.

Reminding that PV's education took place in Huzurabad High School, they said establishing PV Ghat in Hyderabad, giving his daughter MLC seat and celebrating his birth centenary are all eye-wiping measures. Creating a district in the name of PV will be a great tribute to him, they said.