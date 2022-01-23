Demand for Jeelugu Kallu grows in Suryapet

Suryapet: People are queuing for Jaggery palm toddy which is termed as 'Jeelugu Kallu' in Telugu, in Kasarabad village of Suryapet district. People are rushing for Jaggery palm toddy, as it tastes better than Indian date palm trees toddy. Advance booking is being done for wine palm toddy in advance.

Toddy tapper Saidulu Goud, a native of Kasarabad village in Suryapet mandal went to Madhya Pradesh to tap toddy from the trees for his livelihood, 15 years ago. With the use of jaggery palm toddy there, he learned to tap toddy from jaggery palm trees and brought Jaggery palm seeds and planted them in the village.

Only a few of the planted seeds have been uprooted and one of the surviving trees has been providing toddy from the last three years. Saidulu said more than 20 to 30 bottles of toddy per day was supplied this year. The people are queuing up for Jaggery palm toddy , as it tastes better than that of general toddy made of palm and dated palm trees.