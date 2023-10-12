Live
Just In
DEO appoints returning officers in 15 constituencies of Hyd
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Hyderabad district election officer finalised the appointment of returning officers for 15 assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad district. This decision comes as part of the Election Commission’s efforts to assess the situation.
Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose issued orders and appointed a Returning Officer (RO) in this regard. He said these officers will issue a notification detailing the filing of nominations in their respective constituencies. He appointed V Laxminarayana, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), GHMC, as RO for the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. K Venkata Upender Reddy, Special Deputy Collector (Urban Land Ceilings), appointed RO for Malakpet.
B Aparna, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), General, Collectorate, appointed as Amberpet RO. Venkatesh Dhotre, Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner as Khairtabad RO. T Ravi, Revenue Divisional Officer, Secunderabad appointed as Jubilee Hills RO. B Kishan Rao, Estate Officer, HMDA, appointed as Sanath Nagar RO, and V Lavanya, Special Deputy Collector and Land Protection Officer, Hyderabad Collector's Office, as Nampally RO. Komuraiah, Special Executive Magistrate, Hyderabad District appointed as Karwan Returning Officer, and V Victor, Special Deputy Collector (Land Protection), HMDA, as Goshamahal RO. T Venkanna, Charminar Zonal Commissioner, has been appointed as Charminar RO, and M Surya Prakash, Revenue Divisional Officer, Hyderabad, as Chandrayangutta RO.