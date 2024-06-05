DEO Govinda Rajulu started distribution of books

Nagar kurnool: When the schools started on 12th of this month, the district education department officials took steps to distribute textbooks and note books to the students. As part of this, on Wednesday, DEO Govinda Rajulu started the book distribution program from Test Books Godown in Nagar Kurnool district center to different mandals of the district.



He said that textbooks for students studying in government schools from class 1 to class 10 along with note books and teaching extra curricular books are being sent to the MEO offices in the mandal center. DEO Govindarajulu said that within two days, full amount of textbooks will reach the centers of all the mandals and the books should be distributed to the HMs of the respective schools in advance so that they can be distributed to the students as soon as the schools open.

He said that Badibata will start from 6th of this month. District Test Books Manager Kurumaiah, Supervisors Nagender, Teacher Venkateswara Shetty, Staff Sunil, Sai and others were present in this program.