Deputy CM rules out DSC postponement

Hyderabad: While ruling out the possibility of postponement of DSC, scheduled to be held this month, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday announced that a fresh DSC (District Selection Committee) notification will be released within the next few days to fill about 6,000 posts. This will be in addition to the present notification for 11,000 posts.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in wake of demands for the postponement of the exams, Bhatti appealed to the protesting youth that if the exams are further postponed the job aspirants who have been waiting for years would be at a great loss. He said the government was ready to conduct another DSC and a notification in this regard will be released with all the details shortly, he added.

The minister said the government has accelerated the process of releasing the job calendar and all the vacancies in various departments will be filled through different competitive exams by the TGPSC.

Bhatti said following misgovernance by the previous government which resulted in the issues like leak of questions papers thousands of job aspirants have lost their valuable time. He emphasised that this government with the clear intention of improving the quality of education being offered to underprivileged and with an aim of strengthening the education system has announced the DSC and has come up with the notification for over 11,000 posts.

“The previous government has issued notification for 5,000 posts but failed to conduct any exams. The previous government has left the unemployed to fend for themselves. Keeping elections in view, the previous BRS government released the notification prior to the polls but people did not believe them,” he pointed out.

Bhatti said that out of 2.8 lakh applicants, more than two lakh aspirants have already downloaded their hall tickets. He said that there were 13,321 vacancies and assured that the government through TGPSC will fill all the vacancies.

He further said unlike the previous government which had postponed Group II, not once but thrice, the present government was making necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of Group II and also Group III.