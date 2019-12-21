Deputy Tahsildar caught while accepting bribe in Vikarabad

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have caught a deputy tahsildar while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe from a woman here at Parigi of Vikarabad district on Friday.

The Suryakumari contains two acres of land in which she has a rice-mill. She approached the deputy tahsildar Rajesh to issue pattadar passbook for the remaining one acre of land.

Rajesh demanded Rs 20,000 for completing the process and asked the woman to give Rs 5,000 in advance. Suryakumari told her son Satish Kumar to handover the remaining money to the officer to get the passbook.

Satish then approached ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught Rajesh red-handedly while taking the remaining money. The officials said that Rajesh will be produced before ACB court.