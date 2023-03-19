Derogatory comments on Kavitha: Women Commission reprimands Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday appeared before the State Women Commission and gave explanation to his alleged derogatory comments against BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha recently.

Source said that the Commission was serious on the BJP leader for disrespecting the BRS woman leader by using foul language. The commission questioned Sanjay for more than two hours in the office here.

The commission showed the recorded videos of the BJP leader's comment against Kavitha and asked why action should not be taken against him for insulting a woman leader in the public progamme. The BJP leader submitted a letter to the commission saying that he made the comments without any strong intentions. The commission also nailed the BJP leader for not respecting women in his speeches and the constitutional body was not happy to the reply given by Sanjay.

Sources said that the commission will summon the BJP leader again before taking action. It warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who makes derogatory remarks against women. The State Women Commission had issued notices to Sanjay on March 15. However, he informed the commission that he could not attend the hearing on notices due to preoccupied programme on the same day and busy with Parliament session in New Delhi.