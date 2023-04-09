Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy hand in glove with sand mafia

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar DCC president G Madhusudan Reddy lashed at Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and alleged that the MLA is deeply involved in corruption and is hand in glove with sand mafia and looting natural resources leaving development to winds in the constituency.

GMR visited Nandipet village of Moosapet mandal in Devarkadra constituency as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra on Saturday and met the people going to each and every door step and explained to them about the anti-people policies of both the State and Central government and exposed their false promises and shared with them the past developments of Congress party and also explained the future plans of development of Congress comes to Power in the State.

Later, GMR along with TPCC organising secretary Konda Prashant Reddy took part in the distribution of Congress party enrolment insurance cards to the activist.