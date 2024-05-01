Development of country possible only with Congress: Seethaka

Live
Just In
MULUGU: The ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be fought between Rahul Gandhi, who fights for the poor, and Narendra Modi, who loots public money from businessmen, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday. The overall development of the country is possible only with Congress, she emphasised.
Several BJP and BRS leaders along with at least 50 workers joined the Congress party in the district. Minister Seethakka welcomed them into the party fold.
Speaking on the occasion, she said Rahul Gandhi’s aim is to keep the people together. Therefore people should vote and support the Congress party in the upcoming parliamentary elections and send Porika Balram Naik to Parliament. Village leaders, activists and others participated in the programm.