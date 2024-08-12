  • Menu
Devendra takes over as GM-SCCL, Mandamarri

Effective from Sunday, G Devendra assumed charge as the new General Manager of Mandamarri Area, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Mandamarri: Effective from Sunday, G Devendra assumed charge as the new General Manager of Mandamarri Area, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

On this occasion, SO to GM Rajeshwar Reddy, Personnel Manager S Shyamsundar, and Area Heads of Departments (HODs) extended a warm welcome to Devendra, wishing him success in his new role.

