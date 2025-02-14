Devotee rush continues at Medaram jatara

Warangal: The devotee rush continued at the Sammakka Saralamma mini jatara at Medaram in Mulugu district on the second day on Thursday. According to offi-cials, so far devotees numbering around 5 lakh offered prayers at the tribal dei-ties’ altars. The devotees appeared exuberant as they were allowed to enter the altar area by the Endowment officials. Perfect planning and fool-proof arrange-ments by the District Collector T S Diwakara ensured a hassle-free darshan of the Adivasi deities to the devotees.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka offered prayers at the altars. Seethakka said that she sought the blessings of deities to the entire Tel-angana. Adilabad Parliamentary Constituency in charge Atram Suguna, Mulugu DCC president Pydakula Ashok and District Libraries chairman Banoth Ravi Chan-der were present with the minister.