Devotees begin return journey after sojourn

Hanumakonda: Devotees from across the country thronged in large numbers to the Medaram Sri Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, renowned as the largest tribal festival in Asia. For four days, the Medaram surroundings were packed with devotees who arrived to seek the blessings of the tribal goddesses.

As Sunday marked the last day of the Jatara, with the traditional Vana Pravesham (return to the forest) of Sammakka and Saralamma Ammavarlu, devotees who completed the darshan began their return journeys to their native places. During the return rush, queues at the RTC bus stand area were completely filled.

Officials stated that so far nearly 12,000 bus trips have been operated to facilitate the movement of devotees.

The temporary shelters, tents, and pandals arranged for devotees now appear largely vacant.

Carrying their belongings and holding their children close, devotees are seen proceeding on their homeward journeys, marking the conclusion of the grand Medaram Jatara.