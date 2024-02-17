Devotees’ protest bends govt to stop temple EO’s transfer

Bhadrachalam: In a welcome development, the transfer order of Lord Rama temple’s Executive Officer L Rama Devi was stayed. The order released by a GO on Friday informed that the government decided to continue Devi’s services as the EO of the Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple, much to the joy of the people. In this regard, the people of Bhadradri conveyed special thanks to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for stopping the EO’s transfer.

It may be recalled that the after coming to power, the Congress government had issued orders for L Ram Devi’s transfer to ‘Kisara’ Revenue Divisional Officer recently. This move led to a widespread protest from people and temple staff alike, who took to the roads to protest the government’ decision. Moreover, noted personalities of the temple town along with a few political leaders appealed to Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to stop the orders.

Minister Tummmala responded and promised to the people to solve the issue. Remarkably, the government released orders to stop Devi’s transfer and have her continue as the temple’s EO here in Lord Rama temple.

Meanwhile, the GO copy went viral on social media and people expressed happiness on the news, hailing the government’s decision. A leader of the party, SK Azeem said, “The officers who perform their duties with commitment make a good name and receive success. This issue was the best example.”

“Nowadays, people usually come on the roads to support their favourite political parties and party leaders. But in the past few days they came out on the roads for a woman officer. They demonstrated their protest of the government orders and stopped the EO’s transfer. The people have made this a success,” said another comment on social media.

Rama Devi, who worked as the EO of Vemulawada temple, also worked with noted IAS officers in her services. In her role as Lord Rama’s temple EO, she implemented a number of policies viz E-ticket, changing the Laddu Prasadam contractor, E- accommodations and Central Stores, etc. She fought against land encroachers of temple as well. In her brief tenure as the EO over the past few months, she increased the temple income and gave good facilities to the devotees.