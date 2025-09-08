Devotees swarm Tank Bund as idol immersions continue for second day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Tank Bund turned into a grand corridor of devotion and festivity as the immersion of Ganesh idols continued into its second day, drawing massive crowds and transforming the city’s heart into a vibrant spectacle.

The stretch around Tank Bund was filled with traffic, processions, and devotees eager to bid farewell to their beloved deity. Thousands lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the idols, while families and young people walked alongside trucks carrying idols from colonies and neighbourhoods across the city. The sight of the majestic idols moving against the city skyline was both emotional and celebratory for many.

The air was thick with drum beats, devotional songs, and the joyous cries of devotees as idols were carefully lowered into the waters with cranes. The lake, shimmering under the sun, filled steadily with hundreds of idols, reflecting the devotion of millions who had worshipped them over the past days. The massive turnout transformed the immersion into not just a religious ritual but a cultural gathering that echoed across the city.To manage the overwhelming crowd, police had deployed heavy security. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also played its part in maintaining order, with their tireless work ensuring the immersion process ran seamlessly, balancing celebration with civic discipline.

The immersion process continued well into the day as streams of idols made their way to the lake. Each immersion was met with cheers, songs, and folded hands, as devotees bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, praying for his return the following year. For Hyderabad, the immersion at Tank Bund was more than a ritual; it was a unifying experience where devotion, discipline, and festivity merged.