Sunny Leone Unveils Asia’s First Theatrical Dining Space in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 1:59 PM IST
Sunny Leone Unveils Asia’s First Theatrical Dining Space in Hyderabad
X

Bollywood star Sunny Leone inaugurated Hiyya Chrono Jail Mandi in Madhapur, Hyderabad, introducing Asia’s first theatrical dining experience. The jail-themed restaurant blends immersive ambience with flavourful mandi dishes, which Leone praised as among the tastiest she has tried.

The launch drew huge crowds eager to see the actress. Gautamy Chowdhary highlighted that Hiyya offers an affordable, Instagram-worthy experience for the middle class and announced franchise opportunities for interested partners. The vibrant theme, celebrity presence, and unique dining concept have quickly made Hiyya Chrono Jail Mandi a standout hotspot in the city.

Sunny Leone, Hyderabad Food Scene, Theatrical Dining, Jail-Themed Restaurant, Hiyya Chrono Jail Mandi
