Cure SMA India Soft-Launches e-Swayam, India’s First Digital Accessibility Map

Cure SMA India unveiled the soft launch of e-Swayam, the country’s first community-driven Digital Accessibility Map, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 in Hyderabad. Designed to offer real-time, experience-based data, the platform aims to bridge the gap between policy and on-ground accessibility.

Supported by experts from UNDP, HMRL, Microsoft, Google, and civil society, e-Swayam initially focuses on mobility accessibility and will expand to all disabilities by 2027. Developed by caregivers of individuals with SMA, the platform empowers PwDs, seniors, caregivers, planners, and institutions to build a more inclusive, barrier-free India.