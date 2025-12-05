Creek Planet School Celebrates SANGAM 2025

The Creek Planet School – Orbit Campus hosted its Annual Day, SANGAM 2025, celebrating the theme “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara – Tapestry of Triumph.” Chief Guest DCP J. Ranjan Ratan Kumar stressed that discipline and responsibility are vital for civic order and traffic safety.

The event featured patriotic performances, classical dances, and a showcase of India’s cultural and philosophical heritage. Principal Sravani Karra presented the school’s achievements, while academic leaders encouraged students to embrace critical thinking rooted in Indian values. The evening culminated in a tribute to the Pancha Bhutas, reflecting holistic learning and cultural pride.