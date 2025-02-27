Devotees throng Siva temples

Khammam: Devotees in large numbers thronged the temples of Lord Shiva across erstwhile Khammam, offering special prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday. The temples of Lord Shiva witnessed a rush of devotees since early morning hours and all the temples were decorated beautifully with colourful lighting, flowers and welcome arches marking the festival. Grand celebrations took place at Kakatiya-era Sri Ganapeshwaralayam at Kusumanchi, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Annapureddypalle, Annapurneshawaralayam near Bhadradri, Neeladri Shivalayam and others.

Jataras were also celebrated at historic Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple at Polampalli in Karepally mandal, Sri Veerabhadraswamy Temple at Tegada in Charla mandal, TirthalaSangameshwara Swamy Temple, Vaidyanatha Swamy Temple in Nelakondapalli and others.

Khammam district administration made elaborate arrangements for devotees at Tirthala where the largest jatara in the district was conducted marking Maha Shivaratri.

Many devotees took a holy dip in river Godavari in Bhadrachalam and at Mothe in Burgampahad mandal where the Kakatiya-era Veerabhadra Swamy Temple was located.