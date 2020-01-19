Devotees throng to Medaram ahead of jatara

Devotees from neighbouring Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal thronged to Medaram ahead of the Jatara which will be held from February 5 to February 8. The devotees also took a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu.

Scores of people visit Medaram during the Jatara and avoid the rush the devotees turned up at the village in Mulugu district and offered prayers at Gadde. The rush led to the heavy traffic jam on the Medaram route.

The state chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy reached Medaram and took stock of the arrangements. Somesh Kumar held talks with the officials from various departments and asked to expedite the works.