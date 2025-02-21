  • Menu
DFO assures to prioritise farmer issues
District Forest Officer (DFO) Siddharth Vikram Singh assured that farmers’ concerns would be addressed on priority.

Khammam: District Forest Officer (DFO) Siddharth Vikram Singh assured that farmers’ concerns would be addressed on priority. Addressing an open Gram Sabha organised by the Forest Department in Tausibudu village, Singareni mandal on Thursday, he discussed forest rights, land disputes, and road connectivity.

Farmers raised concerns about forest land encroachment, wildlife intrusion, poor road access, and mon-key menace. The DFO explained that monkeys venture into farmlands due to forest fires and declining fruit trees. To mitigate this, the department plans to plant fruit trees and watermelons to keep wildlife within forest areas.

