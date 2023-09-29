DGP Anjani Kumar congratulates all police staff for keeping law and order stable during two festivals in State

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday congratulated all the police personnel for their service in keep the law and order stable and conducting the Ganesh Immersions processions successfully and also monitoring Milad-un-Nabi festival in the State on Thursday



Taking to his X handle, said “In most of the Districts the #GaneshImmersion is over. In few like Hyderabad, Rachakonda it will be over in few hours.”





An eventful day. Ganesh Immersion is a testing time for Police and all depts. The coordination is seen at every stage. Hearty congratulations to each and every Constable officers and above for the hard work. Public cooperation was seen at its best.#HydGaneshImmersion2023 pic.twitter.com/BCDoKG8OzE — Anjani Kumar IPS (@Anjanikumar_IPS) September 28, 2023





“It gives me immense sense of satisfaction and pride that WE DID IT IN THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WAY.”

He added thar do convey his deep appreciation to each and every member of the force, ministerial staff and those from other depts who were closely associated.

Such occasions are a testing field of our capacity to do hard work, coordinate and lead from the front, he said.

The younger SPs and all newly promoted officers particularly have gained such a great experience which they will improve further over times to come , the DGP said.

“You have to take the flag of Telangana to greater heights than what the present generations did”, he said.

“I can imagine and feel the tireless work done by all DCPs, SDPOs, SHOs and their respective teams. The ancillary units like Communication, Technical wing, Intelligence, Special Branches, CI cell, SIB, Task Force, Traffic, women safety, my staff officers all have contributed very significantly. Ganesh is known for removing all obstacles. He is also known for ushering wisdom and prosperity. I pray for each one of you and your family. Felt proud to be your tea mate”.