DGP calls for leveraging AI-based tools

Hyderabad: Telangana state DGP Dr Jitender said leveraging AI-based investigative tools and strengthening cross-border intelligence-sharing mechanisms will help effectively combat cyber threats.

The DGP was speaking on the second and final day of ‘SHIELD 2025’. It was hosted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Cyberabad Police, and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). The conclave successfully brought together experts, policymakers, and law enforcement officers from across 14 states, fostering meaningful discussions and collaborations to address evolving cyber threats.

Dr Jitender spoke about the evolving landscape of cybercrime and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, stressing the critical role of law enforcement agencies in adapting to these new challenges.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT, Telangana, addressed the delegates, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding digital transactions, KYC frameworks, and two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect individuals’ digital footprints. He highlighted Telangana’s strong cybersecurity network, which is capable of defending government infrastructure, and commended the Security Operations Center (SOC) for its role in securing critical systems.

Speaking on artificial intelligence, he noted its growing significance in daily life, cautioning that while AI presents immense opportunities, it must be harnessed responsibly to prevent misuse in cyber threats like ransomware and digital fraud. He appreciated its efforts in collaborating with knowledge partners and formalizing cybersecurity initiatives through MOUs with IIT Hyderabad, ISB, and NALSAR. He encouraged greater collaboration between the government and corporates to strengthen cybersecurity efforts and build a safer digital ecosystem for everyone.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) highlighted I4C’s role in supporting law enforcement coordination and its initiatives like the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCERT) and the 1930 cybercrime helpline, which have helped identify over 6,000 victims of online frauds such as fake video calls, sextortion, and digital arrests. Lien marking technology has significantly improved fraud detection and fund-freezing mechanisms, with banks now handling over 67,000 dispute-related calls per day to prevent financial fraud. Additionally, India’s cyber defense strategy is expanding to counter threats involving cryptocurrency-based crimes, and a suspect registry has been created, leading to the prevention of Rs 2,600 crore worth of fraudulent transactions.

A significant legal measure discussed was the ‘Sahyog’ portal, which facilitates the swift removal of harmful online content, with nodal officers from each state managing takedown requests to ensure a more secure digital space.

Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad police commissioner emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between law enforcement, industry, and academia in strengthening cybersecurity frameworks.

Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB highlighted AI-driven cyber threats, financial fraud, and misinformation as key concerns and emphasized the need for action-oriented solutions. She further emphasised that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, calling upon governments, corporations, and academia to work together in securing the digital landscape.