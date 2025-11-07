DGP inaugurates Telangana's largest-ever DSP batch training

Telangana’s largest-ever batch of 112 probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) began their training on Thursday at the R B V R R Telangana State Police Academy.

Director General of Police B Shivadher Reddy inaugurated the session and called on the new officers to uphold the high standards that have placed the Telangana Police at the forefront nationally.

Addressing the probationers, the DGP stated that the department’s reputation as one of the country’s best comes with a responsibility to maintain its standards through commitment, professionalism, and compassion. “The next ten months of training will lay the foundation for your leadership journey. Discipline, punctuality, and perspective gained here will shape your careers,” he told the recruits.

Reddy emphasised that a police officer’s role extends beyond enforcing laws to understanding their spirit. “An officer must embody impartiality, patience, and empathy. People look to you not merely as officials but as representatives of justice,” he said.

He reminded the trainees that the real authority of an officer comes not from the stars on the uniform but from the trust earned from citizens. Highlighting the Telangana Police’s achievements, the DGP cited the contributions of specialised units, including the Greyhounds, OCTOPUS, the C I Cell, TGSB, and EAGLE, in strengthening the state’s law enforcement model.

He pointed to initiatives such as the Command Control Centre, S H E Teams, Bharosa Centres, and community policing as examples of people-oriented policing. The DGP expressed pride that the new batch includes 38 women officers, describing it as a sign of progress and equality. “Leadership begins not with authority, but with conduct, honesty, and empathy,” he remarked. “Discipline should never be seen as punishment, but as readiness.”

Reddy urged the probationers to follow three core principles: honesty, empathy, and professional competence, and to stay true to these values even when unobserved. “Perform your duty with integrity, lead with sincerity, and protect with compassion,” he said in conclusion.

Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht, while addressing the gathering, said the ten-month training programme would include a 42-week first phase designed to prepare officers for the demands of modern policing.

Senior officials, including TGSB Director Shikha Goel, EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, and the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar, Sudheer Babu, and AvinashMahanti, attended the event. The DGP also released the training syllabus during the ceremony. Inspector Generals S Chandrasekhar Reddy, M Ramesh, and Ramesh Naidu, along with Deputy Directors N Venkateshwarlu, Muralidhar, and G Kavitha, were present.

As the state’s newest DSPs embark on their training, the leadership reminded them that the Telangana Police’s enduring strength lies in public trust, professionalism, and service through integrity.