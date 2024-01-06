  • Menu
DGP Ravi Gupta congratulates cops

Hyderabad: Director Geneneral of Police Ravi Gupta on Friday congratulated Inspector Nagendrababu on receiving the top honor the police officers of Rajendranagar police station on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said "this achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Rajendranagar Police Station". "Their commitment to serving the community and upholding the law is an inspiration to all."

The selection process involved rigorous evaluation through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), with 75 stations shortlisted out of thousands before Rajendranagar emerged as the national champion.

This recognition not only brings immense pride to Telangana but also sets a benchmark for police stations across the country. The story of Rajendranagar serves as a shining example of how effective policing can make a tangible difference in the lives of citizens.

