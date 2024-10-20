DGP warns troublemakers of stern action

Hyderabad: State DGP Jitendar warned that the police would take strict action against those who create law and order problems during the Group-I main exams scheduled from October 21 in the State.

Following a series of protests by political parties and Group-I aspirants against the conduct of the Mains exams without addressing the demands, the State police chief said that elaborate arrangements are made for the peaceful conduct of the exams at all centres in Greater Hyderabad limits. More than 30,000 Prelims qualified candidates are appearing for the Group-I Mains. Jitendar also clarified that the government was conducting the mains as per the High Court orders. The DGP appealed to the aspirants to stop holding dharna and appear for the exams without creating law and order problem. He also said that the police are taking all security measures to prevent communal tension at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

A group of activists took out a big rally demanding punishment to the accused of the attack on a religious place and the alerted police brought the situation under control immediately, he said action would be taken against the responsible perso by collecting all evidences.

The DGP said that the State police wing will hold a 10 day Police Commemoration celebrations from October 21. One police officer sacrificed his life while performing his duties in the state this year, Jitendar said that the police officers who excelled in their services will be felicitated.