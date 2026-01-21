Dharmapuri urges swift completion of devpt works

Nizamabad: Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind has urged that the authorities take the initiative to complete development works within the specified time limit. A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of MP Arvind, here, on Tuesday.

In attendance were MLAs Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana along with Collector Ila Tripathi, and others. The implementation of welfare and development programmes being undertaken by various departments with central government funds and the progress of the works were discussed in the meeting.

Arvind said that the officials of the relevant departments should take initiative to ensure that the works undertaken under various schemes in the district are completed quickly with the funds sanctioned by the Central Government. He said that it has come to his notice that several commissions are demanding the sanction of MP LADS funds and suggested that this trend should be changed. He said that there is a lot of negligence in development works and that underground drainage and drinking water works under the Amrut scheme have been going on for years. He said that the ROB and RUB works should be carried out quickly and the road constructions under the auspices of R&B, National Highways Corporation and other departments should be taken up on a war footing and completed.

He suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that all those eligible under the PM Vishwakarma scheme get the benefits and that Nizamabad district, which is in second place in the implementation of this scheme, should be kept in first place.

Meanwhile, when the members of the Disha Committee requested for assistance to the farmers who have suffered losses due to sand deposits in their fields due to the recent heavy rains, the Collector said that the sand removal process will be carried out soon under the auspices of the CGG, which will not only provide support to the farmers but also provide funds to the district administration. The Collector clarified that if the lands allocated for development works are encroached upon, strict action will be taken, holding the concerned authorities responsible.

She said that the district administration is taking special initiatives to ensure that those eligible for the National Family Benefit Scheme benefit, and as a result, 851 people have received approvals. She said that Rs 20,000 will be deposited in the accounts of the affected families in a single instalment.

In addition, members mentioned that irrigation officials are not paying attention to the maintenance of Phulang Vagu and that encroachments are happening everywhere. MP Arvind advised the irrigation officials to file a complaint with the revenue officials and register an FIR against the encroachers.