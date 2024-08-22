Dhyana Mandir opened at Ramadas’ birth place

Nelakondapalli (Khammam): Revenue, Housing and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the Bhakta Ramdas Dhyana Mandir with mural paintings depicting the life of Sri Sitaramula and devotion of Bhakta Ramdas is a place of serenity.



Minister Ponguleti along with MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy inaugurated the Dhyana Mandir built at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Nelakondapalli, the birthplace of Bhakta Ramadas, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, children rendered cultural performances which enthralled the audience. A special puja was performed in the house where Bhakta Ramdas lived a few centuries ago.

Later, Minister Ponguleti said that the temple was built in Bhadrachalam by Ramadas with immense devotion to Lord Rama. He said he was very happy to open the auditorium of all the great devotees. He said he would build a barricade around the auditorium as per the wishes of the management committee.

He said that a Buddhist Stupa would be erected here to make Nelakondapalli tourist centre famous at national and international levels.

MP Raghuram Reddy said that it was a very auspicious development to build a meditation hall in the name of Bhakta Ramadas. He said that more development programmes would be organised here in the future. A large number of public representatives, Congress leaders, activists, etc. participated in this programme.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy launching Dhyana Mandir at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district on Wednesday