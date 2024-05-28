Didn’t KTR and Kishan drink waters of Manjeera and Singur, asks Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: While emphasising that it was Nehru’s vision that transformed India into a nation that streamlined its water resources, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy felt that those who were questioning the achievements of Congress also drank water from Manjeera and Singur projects, which were built under its government.

The former Sangareddy MLA, after paying respects to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, said that the nation’s first Prime Minister, who considered projects as ‘temples of modern India’, transformed the nation, which had neither proper water distribution nor electricity. “In this endeavour both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams were built, leading to the production of power.

It was during the Congress period that not only SRSP but also Manjeera and Singur saw the light of the day. Will KTR and Kishan Reddy deny Congress’ role in building these projects?” he asked. Jagga Reddy challenged Kishan Reddy to provide details of projects built under the present NDA government.

“How many projects did Modi build? Can you show at least one? Even Vishaka steel was constituted under the Congress government and was later put for sale by the Modi government. Can the BJP leaders in the State answer how much employment they have generated in their private companies?” he asked.