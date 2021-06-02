Digital Land Survey to start from CM KCR's Assembly segment

Hyderabad: Three villages of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Gajwel Assembly Constituency will be part of 27 villages from where the government will kickstart the pilot Digital Land Survey from June 11. The land survey would be conducted covering all agriculture lands in the dispute-free villages first, followed by government and forest lands.

The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to select 27 villages all over the State and of which, three villages should be from Gajwel Assembly Constituency. The rest 24 should be from the 24 districts in the State. He held a review meeting on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan on digital survey issue with representatives from the survey agencies.

The pilot survey would be done in the villages where there are no land disputes. Later, in the villages where there are government lands and forest department lands. In other words, the survey should be conducted in a mixed bunch of villages where there are no disputes and where there are disputes and get the field level experience on the matter.

After this, the Chief Minister wanted total guidelines on the land survey should be prepared for the total survey in the State. He wanted the survey of the agriculture lands should be taken up first and later the urban lands.

"We have brought in Dharani Portal only to protect the land rights of the poor. With an aim to make Telangana state a land disputes-free State, the State government is conducting the digital survey of the agriculture lands. The government's aim is to conduct digital survey of agriculture lands in the State, fix the coordinates and there by provide total security and protection to the pattadars on a permanent basis," the Chief Minister said, instructing the survey agencies to conduct the digital survey efficiently as it was part of the government's aim to provide protection to people's right on land, and also understand the good intention of the government behind it.

He said with agriculture land disputes in the villages have cleared with the Dharani Portal as on date, the proposed digital survey would be cent per cent successful.