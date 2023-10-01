Dil.. Ki.. Baat of Modi revealed

Apart from recollecting the sops he made a while ago, the Prime Minister took pot shots at BRS, AMIM and the then UPA government in comparison to the work it had done till 2014 to the work which Centre has done in nine years after 2014

Mahabubnagar: Amidst the chants of Modi.... Modi....., the Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone in Telugu saying “Palamuru Sabhyulandariki Dhanyawadalu”.

Calls People to take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

He said he took part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan before coming to Telangana. He called the people of nation to take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for one hour daily. Greeting the people as Naa Kutumba Sabhyulara, he reminded of the developments and foundation stone laid worth Rs 13,500 will help the people of Telangana. Looking at a small girl in the crowd, he said that his blessings is with her.

Trains guns at BRS government

He teared into ruling government, alleging the people wants the change as they want the transparency and clean government and they are fed up with fake promises and the people wants the works to be done but not on papers.

Speaks on Women Reservation Bill

He said that freedom fighters like Rani Rudramadevi is born in this Telangana soil. He said that Women Reservation Bill was introduced in the Parliament. He said that the women and sisters had voted me to power and me in return gave them Naari Shakti "Women Reservation Bill'. He added that the sisters in Telangana know that they have one brother far away in Delhi who is working round the clock for the betterment of women and implementing schemes and policies that will brighten up their lives and make it easy.

National Highways, a benchmark

The BJP is working harder to make it people's life easy. He is said that till 2014, 2500 km highway roads were laid but the BJP laid the additional 2500 km of road in just nine years which connected the States, cities, and villages with lakhs of crores.

The benefits to the farmers by Centre

Till 2014, the UPA government gave MSP of 3400 to farmers and BJP in one year 27000 crores which is 8 per cent higher what has been given during UPA and this amount was straight away deposited in farmers' accounts.

State government charged with corruption

He said that the three is large scale of corruption in the State and the farmers are fed up with it. Speaking on farm loan waiver, he said that State government has made false promises and forgot about it. We don't run government here but thinking of Telangana farmers and to avoid suicides we decided to reopen the Ramagudem fertilizer company which was closed during the previous governments. He said that the Central government has deposited 10000 amount in farmers' account.

National Turmeric Board promise again

Recollecting about the promise made on National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, he said that the board will be set up which will help the turmeric farmers in a huge way.

The art of Telangana

Telangana is filled with art, culture and Sanskrit and the people of Telangana are being loved by the nation and there are skills that need support and PM Vishwakarma scheme will help them. He said that one of the craft made here was presented to South Africa President. He said that the people of Telangana have given nightmares to both Congress and BRS.

Samakka Sarakka Tribal University

He again announced the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University worth Rs 900 crores. He said that University would have been finished before but the State government denied allotting the land and did not even show any interest which shows how much they love the tribals and adivasis.

Car steering in control of someone

He alleged that the Telangana government is run by car and the steering is controlled by someone else and you know who is controlling the steering. He said that that there two parties which run the government and their main agenda is family. He said that these party doesn't run for the people but for 'for the family. by the family and of the family' formula.

Political party changed to private limited company

He said that these two parties run a political party like a private limited company where all the top posts from president to low posts are held by family members and for sake showing people that it is not like dynasty politics, they keep some people for their benefits.

He said that the women of Telangana strongly believe in Modi as they know that if Modi promises, he will keep the promises and implements it. He said that all circles of life showing interests and strengthening the BJP day by day. He said that he is happy to see such a huge turnover for him.