Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
Dil Raju, Nagavamsi Donate ₹25 Lakh Each to CM Relief Fund
Highlights
Film producer Dil Raju has announced a donation of ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support flood victims.
Film producer Dil Raju has announced a donation of ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support flood victims. He personally handed over the donation cheque to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister appreciated Dil Raju for stepping forward to aid the government’s relief efforts.
Similarly, producer Suryadevara Nagavamsi also contributed ₹25 lakh to the CMRF for flood relief. He met CM Revanth Reddy and presented the cheque. The Chief Minister lauded his support and active participation in helping the flood-affected people.
Both producers were praised for their timely assistance in supporting the government's initiatives to aid the victims of the recent floods.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS