Dil Raju, Nagavamsi Donate ₹25 Lakh Each to CM Relief Fund

Film producer Dil Raju has announced a donation of ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support flood victims. He personally handed over the donation cheque to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister appreciated Dil Raju for stepping forward to aid the government’s relief efforts.

Similarly, producer Suryadevara Nagavamsi also contributed ₹25 lakh to the CMRF for flood relief. He met CM Revanth Reddy and presented the cheque. The Chief Minister lauded his support and active participation in helping the flood-affected people.

Both producers were praised for their timely assistance in supporting the government's initiatives to aid the victims of the recent floods.