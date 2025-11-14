Dilapidated Classrooms Put 200 Students at Risk: BJP Demands Immediate Action

Gadwal: BJP Aiza Mandal President Gopalakrishna strongly criticized the Telangana State Government for what he described as its complete negligence of public education, during his visit to the Government School in Bingi Doddi village on Monday.

According to Gopalakrishna, the school has over 200 students from Classes 1 to 9, yet the conditions under which they are forced to study are unsafe and deeply alarming. He noted that most classrooms are in a dilapidated condition, with broken ceilings, exposed iron rods, and structures on the verge of collapse, posing a constant threat to the lives of young students.

Some classrooms are reportedly in such terrible shape that they resemble garbage dumps, rendering them unusable for teaching. Because of this, teachers are compelled to conduct all classes by making students sit together in the school premises, causing severe disruption to the learning environment.

Gopalakrishna accused the Congress-led state government of “completely ignoring education” and failing to provide even basic amenities such as proper classrooms and toilet facilities. He expressed shock that, even months after forming the government, the state leadership has not yet appointed an Education Minister, calling it a serious failure in governance.

He further stated that most children studying in government schools belong to poor families, for whom education is the only hope for a better future. Neglecting their schooling, he warned, would leave them deprived of opportunities and could halt their progress midway. “Today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens, yet they are not being provided with even fundamental educational facilities,” he remarked.

The BJP leader demanded that the state government immediately conduct inspections of all government schools and construct new buildings wherever necessary to ensure the safety and bright future of students. He warned that if the government fails to act promptly, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch large-scale protests and dharnas across the district.

BJP booth presidents Narasimhulu, Shivanna, and several villagers from Bingi Doddi participated in the program.