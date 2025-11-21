Directorate of Intermediate Education issues gag order

Hyderabad: The State Directorate of Intermediate Education has issued a stern directive prohibiting employees from engaging with the press or participating in media platforms without prior government approval.

In an internal circular on Wednesday, it drew attention to instances where serving staff have been making statements on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as participating in radio and television broadcasts, without authorisation. Officials warned that such actions risk embarrassing the government and contravene the Telangana Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The circular highlights several key provisions: Rule 3 requires government servants to avoid conduct unbecoming of their position; Rule 15 bars employees from owning or managing publications without sanction; Rule 16 prohibits participation in broadcasts, dramas, or contributing articles without approval; and Rule 17 forbids public criticism of government policies or actions. Employees intending to publish documents or communicate with the press must submit drafts to the Head of Department or the government for clearance, as per Rule 17(3).

“All serving employees of the Directorate, including those at Head Office, Unit Offices, and Government Junior Colleges, are directed to strictly adhere to these rules,” the order states. It further warns that any deviation will be “viewed seriously” and disciplinary action will be initiated without further notice.