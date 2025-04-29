Disaster averted after fire at YPPS

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): A major fire accident occurred at the Yadadri Power Plant located at Veerlapalem of Damaracherla mandal in Nalgonda district. Flames broke out accidentally in the plant’s first unit.

Around 1 am on Monday, oil leaked from the boiler in Unit-1. Simultaneously, welding work was going on below, which caused the leaked oil to catch fire. Gradually, the fire spread throughout the entire unit, leading to large flames erupting.

Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving information and managed to control the blaze. Timely extinguishing of the fire helped avert a major disaster.

As a result of the incident, 600 megawatts of power production was halted. It is notable that the accident occurred while preparations for a trial run were underway.

Local MLA BLR visited the plant and reviewed the situation. Upon learning about the fault in the gas cut, he directed officials to carry out immediate repairs.

The authorities assured that the boiler would be repaired and brought back into operation within 24 hours. They also clarified that the remaining three units are functioning safely.

It may be mentioned here that on February 14 this year, another accident had occurred at the Yadadri Power Plant. While 800 megawatts of electricity was being generated from the plant’s second unit, an ash jam occurred at the ESP (Electrostatic Precipitator), causing a trip and shutdown of the boiler.

During efforts to clear the jammed ash, hot ash suddenly fell, severely injuring six workers.