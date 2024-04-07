Discussions are on to rename BRS as TRS: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao disclosed that the party is contemplating the conversion of BRS into TRS, pending a final decision by party chief Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking with the media, Dayakar Rao asserted that there would be no advantage to the party in transitioning from TRS to BRS. He highlighted that the party had secured power twice under the TRS banner but encountered electoral setbacks following the switch to BRS.

He noted a growing opposition among the populace towards the party’s name change, which he claimed hindered outreach efforts to the public. Acknowledging requests from grassroots party members to revert to the TRS name, Rao indicated that party leadership was engaged in thorough deliberations on the matter.

Additionally, Dayakar Rao reiterated his stance on the ongoing phone-tapping case, vehemently denying any involvement.

He accused the ruling Congress party of orchestrating a conspiracy to implicate him in the matter falsely. Rao affirmed his readiness to face legal repercussions, including imprisonment if the Congress government pursued baseless charges against him, but affirmed his steadfast commitment to the BRS party.

Recalling his past experiences of enduring police action while protesting on behalf of farmers and facing incarceration, Dayakar Rao asserted that the alleged pressure exerted on the Congress government to fulfill its electoral promises was prompting unjust legal actions against him and others.