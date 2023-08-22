Disgruntled Rekha Naik challenges to show her strength in Khanapur

Hyderabad: The miffed Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik on Tuesday claimed that she was sidelined by the party. She said the party high command would be forced to give minister berth if she wins for the third term which they don’t like.

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Monday reacted to the absence of her name in the list of party candidates.

Khanapur candidate announced by the party alleged that Johnson Naik is not the real ST. She indirectly challenged the party leadership by saying that she will show her strength in Khanapur.

She made strong comments that the posts are being given to the top castes in the party and the government.

It is known that the BRS party has released the list of candidates who will contest on behalf of the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The sitting MLAs and aspirants who did not find a place in this list are expressing their dissatisfaction. The Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik is speaking contemptuously against the party.

It is being spread that the MLA will join the Congress after not getting the ticket. To give more impetus to this, Rekha Naik's husband covered himself with the Congress scarf on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, MLA Rekha Naik responded that she will contact the people of the constituency and her followers and announce the future action.