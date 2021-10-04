Disha encounter: VC Sajjanar to appear before Sirpurkar commission

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar will be appearing before Justice Sirpurkar commission, the three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the encounter of the accused in Disha case.



The commission will question the then Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar who already received the summons. It is learned that VC Sajjanar to be questioned in the case for three days.

Apart from Sajjanar, the commission will also question Abdul Rahoof, additional revenue inspector of Farooq Nagar who also went to the crime reconstruction and is said to be the second witness of the encounter. He will be grilled by the commission today morning.

VC Sajjanar who will be questioned today afternoon is likely to be posed around 30 questions by the commission.

The Justice Sirpurkar commission was appointed to find the facts of the circumstances that led the police to shoot the accused in Disha rape and murder case.