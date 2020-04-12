Disinfection tunnel on wheels hits Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: A disinfection chamber on wheels is making rounds on Hyderabad main roads to sanitise the police personnel.



On average, the first-of-its-kind mobile disinfecting tunnel is covering 20 checkpoints and 40 junctions and helping 250-plus police personnel on duty to get disinfectant.

Amudha Rajesh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Telangana State Police Transport Organisation, and with his technical team developed the chamber on wheels under the aegis of M Mahender Reddy, DGP, and with the guidance of Sanjay Kumar, IGP, to help all the frontline police personnel get sanitised as they are being exposed to much of dust and pollution on roads while on duties.

"We have developed a first of its kind mobile disinfection tunnel and it is successfully making rounds in the city. All we need to do is, one must just enter the tunnel and stay for 10 seconds, then automatically disinfectant spray will completely sterilise the person from top to bottom. The only objective behind development of the project is to save saviours (police) from getting infected. This is the first ever time that our Telangana Transport department has developed a timely project within needed time. We are trying to develop 27 more disinfectant chambers on wheels in next two to four weeks,"said Rajesh.

The vehicle is fitted with 20 jet mist nozzles which sprays the disinfectant solution, a CDSCO & WHO-prescribed PVP-I solution (0.125 %), from a 500 litre tank upon anyone entering the chamber. It takes around 10 seconds for the effective and automated spraying system. It is equipped to work on 3 different power sources, i.e., AC, petrol generator and inventor.

The vehicle will move around continuously from picket to picket to disinfect and sanitise police personnel. Such technical initiative and compassion towards fellow officers has reposed faith and confidence in the personnel to continue to wage the ongoing war against the pandemic until it vanishes from the face of the earth.

In the midst of a worldwide backlash against the use Sodium Hypochlorite to disinfect humans, it is rather a novel move by DGP Mahender Reddy and his team for not only initiating such disinfectant chamber which complies with a WHO recommended solution which is as potent as it is harmless.











