Dissolve Lok Sabha, if have guts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has challenged the BJP government at the Centre to dissolve the Lok Sabha if it has guts. He said if the BJP decides to go in for early polls and declares the dates, he too would dissolve the Assembly.

"Let's see, who wins," he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KCR said, "Don't play with us. Don't play with fire." He alleged that the Prime Minister had put pressure on the Sri Lanka government to allocate a project to one of his friends.

No PM had ever done like that, he said. He said the TRS has evidences of many such instances and would soon expose Modi. The Chief Minister said the country needs revolutionary changes for faster development and to compete with other countries.

It is unfortunate that we are helplessly eating Mc Donald's pizzas and burgers though the country had 83 crore acres of agricultural land. Making fun of the 'Make in India' concept, KCR asked where is 'Make in India'? "The manja for kites is made in China, Deepawali crackers are from China.

That is why this government should go. That is why TRS was contemplating to form a new national party if need be," he said, adding that they have not taken a final decision as yet on whether to go to people with a front or float a party on their own. Soon, KCR said, they would decide on their next course of action.