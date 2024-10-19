District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.

Live
Just In
Immediate Action Required on Pending Dharani Applications
Gadwal :
Immediate Action Required on Pending Dharani Applications: District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana Directs Tahsildars On Saturday, District Additional Collector (Revenue), Lakshmi Narayana, held a review meeting with tahsildars from all mandals to address the pending Dharani applications. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to resolve pending Dharani and Prajavani applications promptly. He emphasized the need to complete tasks related to Module 33, address applications concerning prohibited lands, and expedite pending mutation and succession applications.
Lakshmi Narayana also urged officials to focus on issuing caste, income, and OBC certificates. Special attention was directed towards clearing the pending applications for the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes. The pending Chief Minister's Grievance complaints, as well as No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for ex-servicemen and freedom fighters, were also to be processed swiftly.
He stressed that all tahsildars across the mandals must implement this action plan without fail and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the welfare schemes provided by the government.
The meeting was attended by RDO Ram Chander, AO Veerabhadrappa, tahsildars from all mandals, and other officials.