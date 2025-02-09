District Additional Collector Orders Swift Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.

Gadwal : District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana has instructed tahsildars to expedite the resolution of pending Dharani applications.

On Saturday, a review meeting was held at the conference hall of the Collector’s office with all the tahsildars of the district to discuss pending applications related to Dharani, Prajavani, and Mee Seva centers. During the meeting, the Additional Collector directed officials to swiftly address pending applications and prioritize caste, income, and OBC certificates. He also instructed them to update details of families who recently received new ration cards.

Officials were ordered to ensure that birth and death certificates issued through Mee Seva centers are delivered within the stipulated time. He also emphasized the need to clear pending applications related to the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes. Furthermore, he instructed authorities to resolve pending CM Grievances complaints and expedite the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for ex-servicemen and freedom fighters.

The Additional Collector stressed the importance of completing tasks related to Module 33, resolving prohibited land applications, and addressing pending mutation and succession applications without delay. He directed all tahsildars to strictly implement this action plan and ensure that all government welfare schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries efficiently.

The meeting was attended by RDO Srinivas Rao, AO Narender, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, District Surveyor Ram Chander, and tahsildars from various mandals.
















