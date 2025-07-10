District Administration Promotes Full Utilization of Government Schemes to Empower Farmers Economically

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to ensure complete awareness among farmers regarding the various schemes being offered by the government and to take measures to help them fully utilize these benefits for their economic development.

On Thursday, a comprehensive awareness program was held at the IDOC meeting hall focusing on agricultural infrastructure loans, oil palm cultivation, and related agricultural credit schemes.

Collector’s Address to Officials and Farmers

During the program, the District Collector highlighted the critical role of government schemes in boosting the financial status of farmers. He instructed that these schemes should be made accessible to every farmer and urged officials to work in coordination to achieve this goal.

He stressed the use of nano-technology-based fertilizers, which provide maximum effectiveness in smaller quantities, helping to protect soil fertility and enhance crop productivity.

Key Schemes and Benefits Discussed

1. Micro Food Processing Enterprises:

The Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme offers up to 35% capital subsidy to promote the establishment of small-scale food processing units, encouraging value addition and entrepreneurship among farmers.

2. Agricultural Infrastructure Fund:

Under this scheme, farmers and agri-based institutions can access loans up to ₹2 crores at 3% interest subvention for building warehouses, cold storages, and processing units, significantly aiding in post-harvest management and storage.

3. National Livestock Mission (NLM):

For animal husbandry development, the mission provides up to 50% subsidy for those involved in cattle, sheep, and goat farming, ensuring sustainable income generation for livestock farmers.

4. Kisan Credit Card for Fishermen:

The KCC scheme now extends to fisherfolk, who can avail loans up to ₹50,000, supporting their livelihood and operational expenses.

5. Pradhan Mantri Employment Guarantee Program:

Aimed at promoting self-employment among youth, the scheme offers 25–35% subsidy for eligible ventures.

6. Oil Palm Cultivation:

With low investment and high returns, oil palm is promoted as a viable income-generating crop. The government supports intercrop income, drip irrigation equipment subsidies, and provides stable income opportunities through these interventions. The Collector urged officials to raise awareness about these benefits and use successful farmers as role models to encourage others.

Seasonal Planning and Crop Booking

Collector Santosh emphasized the need to complete the crop booking process on time and in an organized manner before the cultivation season. Necessary resources must be made available to farmers in advance.

He instructed agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries department officials to conduct awareness campaigns at village panchayats and farmer platforms (Rythu Vedikas) to ensure that every farmer is informed. Banks were also urged to cooperate by sharing information and assisting farmers in accessing these benefits easily.

The Collector called upon all farmers to take full advantage of the central and state government schemes for their personal and community development.

Release of Horticulture Handbook

Following the awareness program, the District Collector released the “Udyana Darshini” horticulture handbook, stating that it would serve as a valuable guidance manual for farmers.

Participants

The meeting was attended by:

District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik,

Lead District Manager (LDM) Srinivasa Rao,

Joint Director of Horticulture Ramalakshmi,

District Horticulture Officer Akbar,

NABARD Officials Manohar Reddy and Bhujanga Rao,

Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateswarlu,

Fisheries Officer Shakeela Bhanu,

Mandal Agricultural Officers,

Agricultural Extension Officers, among others.