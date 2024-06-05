Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
District Chief Justice Rajesh Babu made a surprise inspection of the sub jail
Nagar Kurnool District Legal Service Authority Chairman and Principal District Sessions Judge D. Rajesh Babu made a surprise inspection of the sub-jail in the district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Legal Service Authority Chairman and Principal District Sessions Judge D. Rajesh Babu made a surprise inspection of the sub-jail in the district headquarters. Inquired about the infrastructure provided to the prisoners. After that, the food items provided to the prisoners and the kitchens were thoroughly inspected.
Vegetables, rice, essential items were checked. Store room and bathrooms were inspected. They want to see how the CCTV cameras in the prison work. The officials were directed to visit the library and arrange enough books for the prisoners.
The officials were directed to keep the surroundings of the sub-jail clean. District Legal Service Authority Secretary G Sabitha, jailor Nagaraju and Jail staff, court staff and others participated in this programme.