District Chief Justice Rajesh Babu made a surprise inspection of the sub jail

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Legal Service Authority Chairman and Principal District Sessions Judge D. Rajesh Babu made a surprise inspection of the sub-jail in the district headquarters. Inquired about the infrastructure provided to the prisoners. After that, the food items provided to the prisoners and the kitchens were thoroughly inspected.

Vegetables, rice, essential items were checked. Store room and bathrooms were inspected. They want to see how the CCTV cameras in the prison work. The officials were directed to visit the library and arrange enough books for the prisoners.

The officials were directed to keep the surroundings of the sub-jail clean. District Legal Service Authority Secretary G Sabitha, jailor Nagaraju and Jail staff, court staff and others participated in this programme.