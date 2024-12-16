District CM Cup 2024: Sports as a Path to Resilience and Excellence

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santhosh emphasized that sports foster resilience, the ability to overcome challenges, and strengthen self-confidence. He made these remarks on Monday at the District-Level CM Cup 2024 Sports Competitions organized by the District Sports Department at the Indoor Stadium. The event was attended by District SP Srinivas Rao alongside the Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the Telangana state government is organizing these competitions to groom rural and urban athletes for national and international tournaments. He highlighted that sports contribute not only to physical fitness but also to educational and personality development. Mentioning that questions about sports are often included in interviews for IAS and IPS, he stressed that qualities like teamwork, leadership, and determination learned through sports play a crucial role in professional life.

He further added that working as a team is more important than individual success, a principle reflected in the functioning of IAS and IPS officers. In today's competitive world, where mental stress is increasing, sports help improve thought processes and build confidence. He urged athletes, who have worked hard to progress from village to district-level competitions, to aim higher and bring pride to the district by excelling at the state level. Sports, he said, are not merely entertainment but a platform to showcase talent and achieve excellence at national and international levels.

District SP Srinivas Rao remarked that sports teach essential skills for overcoming life’s challenges and achieving success. He stated that even in defeat, sports teach resilience and the determination to rise again and fight for victory. He encouraged athletes to aspire to move from village to district and state levels and ultimately represent the country. He urged everyone to aim for Olympic-level achievements in the next four years through disciplined and consistent practice.

The SP congratulated national-level Rugby and Shooting Ball winners, presenting them with certificates. He stressed that both winners and participants in sports are achievers and called for making everyone a part of the sports movement to achieve extraordinary success in life.

Later, the Collector and SP praised the efforts of finalists in Mandal-level Kabaddi and Volleyball competitions, including boys and girls, and inaugurated the final matches. Both the Collector and SP actively participated by playing a volleyball match.

The event was attended by ZP CEO Kanthamma, District Sports Officer BS Anand, PETs, athletes, and other dignitaries.