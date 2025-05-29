District Collector Assures Fair Compensation for Farmers Affected by Bharatmala Highway Project

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that legal and fair compensation would be provided to farmers who lost their lands due to the construction of the Bharatmala national highway. He assured that the district administration is taking active steps in this direction.

The Collector addressed the concerns of farmers from Kuchinayala village in KT Doddi Mandal and Devabanda village in Aija Mandal during a meeting held on Thursday at the IDOC meeting hall. These farmers have lost land to the national highway construction.

During the meeting, the Collector personally interacted with the affected farmers and took note of their issues. He informed that the Bharatmala highway is being constructed over a stretch of approximately 55 kilometers from KT Doddi to Rajoli in the district.

Highlighting the importance of the project, the Collector said the completion of the Bharatmala road will significantly accelerate development in various sectors such as transportation, agriculture, and commerce in the district. He stated that 70 to 80 percent of the project work has already been completed, largely due to the cooperation of the farmers.

He expressed hope that the remaining work would also be completed swiftly with continued support from the farming community. He assured that justice would be ensured for every individual who lost land to the project. Discussions are underway with NHAI officials to increase compensation, and efforts are being made to secure adequate funds from the government, he added.

The Collector conveyed his gratitude to the farmers for their cooperation and requested continued support to ensure the project’s timely completion.

Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, along with local farmers and other officials, were present at the meeting.