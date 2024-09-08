District Collector B.M. Santosh Leads Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pooja, Promotes Clay Idols to Protect Water Bodies

Gadwal: On Saturday, District Collector B.M. Santosh and his wife performed a special pooja on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi at the premises of the Integrated District Offices Complex. The ceremony was conducted with grandeur, and the Collector offered prayers for the health and well-being of the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district, wishing them peace and prosperity. He expressed hope that Lord Vigneshwara, the remover of obstacles, would always bless the people.

The Collector emphasized the importance of worshipping eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to prevent pollution of water bodies like lakes and ponds. He further highlighted that using clay idols aligns with our cultural traditions and helps preserve the environment.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, AO Veera Bhadrappa, ED SC Ramesh Babu, and other staff members participated in the event.