District collector Uday Kumar should not have problem of drinking water in villages

NagarKurnool: District Collector Uday Kumar has ordered to complete all the arrangements so that there is no problem of drinking water in any village in Nagar Kurnool district. A review meeting was held with Additional Collector Kumar Deepak on Wednesday at MPDO office meeting hall at Acchampet on the issue of drinking water, construction of infrastructure in schools and high temperatures.

On this occasion, the Collector said... All pre-emptive steps should be taken to provide sufficient drinking water to every household so that there is no problem of drinking water in the districts. Mandal level special officers, village level special officers and panchayat secretaries have been ordered to supervise. Alternatively, apart from repairing all the hand pumps, they have also advised to take steps to lease agricultural boreholes and provide drinking water if needed.

Repairs and maintenance of infrastructure in schools should be examined and estimates of work should be prepared by engineering officers and June It is advised to take measures so that the repairs are completed within 10. Every day from 12 noon to 4 pm there will be high temperatures and people are advised to be alert to avoid sunburn. Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, District Panchayat Officer Krishna, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Rao, Sudhakar Singh, District Tribal Welfare Department Officer Kamalakar Reddy, MPDOs, MPs, Panchayat Secretaries, Panchayat Special Officers and others participated in this meeting.