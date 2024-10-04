District Collector Urges Thorough Completion of Family Digital Card Pilot Survey in Gadwal

Live
Gadwal: District Collector B..M. Santosh Directs Officials to Conduct Family Digital Card Pilot Project Survey Thoroughly
Gadwal (October 4, 2024): District Collector B..M. Santosh has instructed officials to meticulously conduct the survey for the Family Digital Card Pilot Project. On Friday, he reviewed the door-to-door survey being carried out in Ward 9 of Gadwal Municipality, one of the areas selected for the prestigious Digital Family Card project in Telangana.
The Collector stated that the survey is being conducted in Gadwal constituency by five teams, collecting family details based on ration cards and Aadhaar cards. He directed officials to record the name of the eldest woman in the family as the primary member, wherever applicable. The survey is to be completed by Monday. The Collector emphasized that every family must be included, and the survey should be error-free and conducted systematically. He also instructed officials to mark each household with a “Survey Completed” sign once the survey is done.
Additionally, the Collector advised that the survey process should be clearly explained to the public to ensure they provide accurate information. Residents from other districts should only be surveyed in their respective districts, and individuals from other states should not be included in this survey. He urged that no family in the pilot project area be missed.
The Collector also appealed to the public to cooperate with survey teams and ensure their details are properly registered for the Family Digital Card Pilot Survey.
Additional Collector V. Lakshminarayana, Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, survey officers, and other staff were present during the review.